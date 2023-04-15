WWE’s Cody Rhodes is reportedly looking to secure some work in Hollywood.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rhodes made the most of his time in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Week as he had meetings scheduled for potential TV and film projects.

There’s been talk of Rhodes being linked or interested in the role of Johnny Cage in an upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, which The Miz has also publicly campaigned for since at least last year. There was also discussion on Rhodes possibly appearing in an upcoming Zelda film.

Rhodes has had good connections to the TV and movie world outside of pro wrestling, and that was before he came back to WWE and had access to their resources.

