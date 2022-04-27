WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ABC 6 in Philadelphia to discuss why he helped a young fan named Tyler Williams get tickets to tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, as it was something the American Nightmare had promised Williams prior to his departure from the company. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says that even though he’s in WWE again he’s still rooting for his friends in AEW:

People come and go and wrestle and change and stars are all around and I’m currently fully on board and committed and all in with WWE as happy as I have ever been. But that does not discount what I helped create. It doesn’t discount my friends that remain there (in AEW) or anything of that nature or fans of that product. I’m not intending on invalidating their experience and I don’t think anyone of this generation is really looking to do that. I think it is important to not get into the weeds, and find the positives, find the people who enjoy what you’re doing and are supporting and following. That’s just a great example of wrestling as an international language. I hope it’s going that direction, that there is more positivity, that it’s not so much about the contrary and opinions selling yourself against it versus just hey, they like what we do. Let me help you see what it is that we do live and in person.

On helping the Williams family get tickets for an AEW event even though he’s with WWE: