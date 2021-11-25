Last night’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago concluded with an eight-man tag team contest between Cody Rhodes, The Lucha Bros, and PAC taking on FTR, Malakai Black, and Andrade El Idolo, with El Idolo picking up the win for his team after a grueling contest.

During the matchup Rhodes tossed his signature weight-belt to the Chicago crowd as a souvenir, but someone send it right back to ringside, a moment that had the crowd going wild. El Idolo would toss the belt under the ring to put the focus back on the match, and it would eventually make its way back to the American Nightmare later in the bout. However, he would toss it to the crowd again, and this time it stayed.

After the match ended Rhodes teased the fans that he would exit through the heel side of the tunnel, but later left through the babyface side. This plays into Rhodes long story with the AEW fans of not turning on them even when he continues to get booed against other top opponents. See a video of the belt toss below.