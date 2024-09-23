“The American Nightmare” has hit yet another milestone.

Cody Rhodes has been topping merchandise lists all over the place for WWE and peripheral events, such as Fanatics Fest NYC.

In an update, it is being reported that the Undisputed WWE Champion has hit the top five overall sales for any athlete or personality in Fanatics history.

Earlier this year it was noted that Rhodes had hit the top ten spot on that same list.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin sang the praises of Rhodes in a video that was widely shared via social media during this year’s Fanatics Fest NYC event, which also included Rhodes on a Facetime call with hip-hop royalty Jay-Z.

There are no other pro wrestlers or WWE personalities in the top five list with Fanatics.

(H/T: Fightful Select)