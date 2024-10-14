“The American Nightmare” puts it all on-the-line for the U.K. crowd.

Time and time again.

In the latest example, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes hit a wild Cody Cutter on Solo Sikoa after leaping off the top of the side of a steel cage at the WWE Live event in Liverpool, England on Monday, October 14, 2024, as part of the ongoing U.K. Tour.

For those who haven’t seen it, check out the video footage of the awe-inspiring spot below.

