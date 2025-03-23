– Cody Rhodes has reached the milestone mark of 350 days as Undisputed WWE Champion.

– For those interested in attending this coming Tuesday night’s new episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., click here.

– WWE runs The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England today, as the “Road to WrestleMania” tour continues with a new non-televised live event. WWE Raw takes place tomorrow from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

– WWE released the full episode of WWE NXT from March 20, 2014, which features Sheamus’ return to the brand for a fight against Aiden English.