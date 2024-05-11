Cody Rhodes continues to be big business.

The WWE Universal Champion was the only wrestler to hit Fanatics’ top ten overall sellers list for the month of April, based on an internal list.

“The American Nightmare” is in good company, as the list covers a lot of ground, including all sports and other items that Fanatics sells.

WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker did a recent signing with Fanatics.

In related news, WWE has been interested in some potential new t-shirt licensers for merchandising purposes, in addition to what Fanatics brings.

(H/T: Fightful Select)