AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Bleacher Report to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay per view, where The American Nightmare revealed that he hopes to one day run for Senate after his pro-wrestling career ends. Highlights are below.

Says he has a desire to run for the Senate in Georgia:

I’m 35, and I said I only wanted to wrestle for five more years. I have political aspirations. I would love to run for the Senate in the great state of Georgia. I want to help with the sphere of influence I have created. I always say if you do the work, it will pay off. That is why I love Brandi. She is so incredibly hardworking, and we have to remind each other to be present often, but when we are it’s very special.

How he wants to take on more acting roles: