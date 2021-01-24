AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes issued a short statement on Twitter commenting on his student, Brooke Havok’s, first matchup on this week’s edition of DARK. Havok will be taking on top women’s division star Britt Baker in singles-action.

Rhodes writes, This is my very first student – I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. (She was actually Britt’s “intern” when she shadowed tv). VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this! Brooke’s true first pro match.”

Check it out below.