Cody Rhodes maybe two months away from his main event showdown against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but that doesn’t mean he’s not eagerly preparing.

The American Nightmare responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the match graphic for his title bout with The Tribal Chief, where he writes that this run with WWE is going to be a wild chapter in a future book, whoever decides to write it. His full Tweet reads:

Gonna’ be the wildest chapter in an amazing book one day, whoever writes it. The best time in the sport.

Rhodes punched his ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble. He last defeated Gunther, a man he would very much like to face again, possibly in the Ring General’s territory.