Cody Rhodes did an interview with ESPN where he discussed a wide range of topics, including the possibility of not wrestling Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title if The Rock comes back and does the match with Reigns. Here are the highlights:

Whether The Rock is standing in his way to get to WrestleMania:

“I said something on the interview the other day where I feel like I kind of regretted how I answered it because I just sounded like a schmuck when I was saying it, but I mean it’s honestly kind of the same answer. No. I don’t think so, which is shocking. I get to be able to be a WWE superstar and stand on the shoulders of guys like The Rock. Had they not delivered and excelled and brought sports entertainment to the level it’s at, we wouldn’t have all this, none of this. So I have all the respect and love for a guy who filled every house up he was ever in, but when it comes to that specific, I don’t consider him in my way. Maybe I’m being naive to it. Maybe he wants to get in. I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect, but also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.”

On wanting to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

“The idea that one of the Rhodes would be walking out last with an absolute WWE franchise built monster like Roman Reigns that really is so good at all of this. So I mean, when we have to say superstar over and over again, he’s the reason because he really is more than just a wrestler. He is a superstar and to be able to stand across from him and have that energy of, you know, 80,000 people wanting what I wanted and it’s all real, that’s still surreal to me. Every now and then on YouTube, something will come up from that night and it feels like it was yesterday. All I learned from that experience was I just want to get back. I want to chase that one more time.”

