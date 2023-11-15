Cody Rhodes opens up about one of the most horrific losses of his wrestling career.

The American Nightmare was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, a loss that has haunted Cody ever since. The Tribal Chief has continued his dominance over the WWE and now appears to be done wrestling for 2023 as he continues to make history with his epic title reign. This was the topic of Cody’s latest interview with Busted Open Radio, where he once again addressed the loss.

I’m being honest in a sense that, I don’t know how to feel about WrestleMania 39 until I get to where I’d like to get. It’s a long road to get back. It’s a long road. You can catch me under my breath when I’m in the ring on Raw or at SummerSlam, I’ve been saying, ‘We’re on our way, we’re on our way.’ I even went as far as to say, when people might think it’s someone else, ‘it’s always been me.’ The truth is, those are just words. WrestleMania season, Royal Rumble season, WarGames ahead of us, that could be the hard times right there. That could be the most arduous path I’ve been on. I’ve focused on it show to show and the Cena [John Cena] model of ‘are we improving every outing, are they more into it every outing?’ That’s been my goal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cody addressed possibly losing his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock, a fear that he admits doesn’t concern him. You can read about that here.

