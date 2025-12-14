“The American Nightmare” had a tough night at the office on Saturday night.

Opening up the historic John Cena WWE retirement show, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. was Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi.

The match saw Rhodes suffer a badly busted open ear, which bled like crazy after an uppercut on the floor and spot on the commentary desk at ringside near the conclusion of the match.

When all was said-and-done, things wrapped up with a non-finish as Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes, leading to the referee calling for the bell. Femi shoved McIntyre down on his ass and Rhodes raised Femi’s hand afterwards in a sign of respect.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Femi outpowers Rhodes. Strong lockup. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Rhodes transitions into a hammerlock. Rhodes ducks under a back elbow smash from Femi. Rhodes drop steps into a side headlock. Femi whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes slides under The Big Boot. Rhodes kicks Femi in the gut. Rhodes goes for a drop-down uppercut, but Femi counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. Femi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Femi hammers down on the back of Rhodes neck. Femi sends Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Femi with a Big Biel Throw. Femi with the irish whip. Rhodes dives over Femi. Rhodes goes for a Powerslam, but Femi blocks it. Femi bodyslams Rhodes for a two count. Femi rocks Rhodes with a forearm smash. Rhodes kicks Femi in the gut. Femi uppercuts Rhodes. Femi whips Rhodes across the ring. Femi with a Delayed BackBreaker for a two count. Femi clotheslines the back of Rhodes neck. Femi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes sends Femi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes dives over Femi. Rhodes Powerslams Femi. Rhodes is fired up. Rhodes drops Femi with The Cody Cutter for a two count. Femi blocks The Cody Cutter. Rhodes dumps Femi out of the ring. Rhodes goes for The Suicide Dive, but Femi counters with a forearm smash. Rhodes sends Femi tumbling to the floor. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Femi responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes kicks Femi in the gut. Rhodes with the drop-down uppercut. Femi clotheslines Rhodes over the top rope. Femi with a Running Uppercut over the announce table. Rhodes is busted open. Femi rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Femi with another SpineBuster for a two count. Femi whips Rhodes across the ring. Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Femi delivers The Super Cody Cutter for a two count. Drew McIntyre storms into the ring and attacks Rhodes which forces the disqualification. After the match, McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. Femi pulls McIntyre off Rhodes. McIntyre talks smack to Femi. Femi shoves Rhodes into the canvas. Rhodes drops McIntyre with The Cody Cutter. Femi Chokeslams McIntyre. Rhodes raises Femi’s hand. Winner: Cody Rhodes via Disqualification

