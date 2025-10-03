Cody Rhodes does not need any ‘stinkin’ badges!’

Or stunt-doubles!

He’s “The American Nightmare!”

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke at length about filming the role of ‘Guile’ in the highly-anticipated new Street Fighter movie based on the popular video game franchise.

While touching on the topic, the WWE performer revealed that he insisted on doing his own stunts during filming.

“The physicality part of Guile was a pretty easy pick up,” Rhodes said of his role. “A bit of a spoiler for what I hope is going to be a monster movie, Guile does a few things — in terms of the video games, you know Guile is going to do a Sonic Boom, you know he’s going to do the Flash Kick.”

Rhodes continued, “I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I want to do it. If that requires me being on these wires, I wanna do it. If you put another guy over here in the corner who I know is going to do the shot after, I still want a shot at it. His name is JV, his stunt squad is putting together these fights because it’s Street Fighter, you need fights, it’s a fighting tournament. Unbelievable, very easy for me to jump right into it and he had a great team around me to let me get one go at a couple of things that I hope I get to see in the movie.”

As the discussion continued, Rhodes praised the three lead actors in the film for taking things so serious, as well as how there were others in the movie who weren’t full-time actors like himself, such as 50 Cent, Roman Reigns, Andrew Schulz and others.

“That movie, if you’ve ever played particularly Street Fighter 2, what Kitao Sakurai has done as the director is unbelievable,” he said. “It’s just fan service. If you saw us walking around the lot in Australia, you’ve got [all these characters]. I don’t want to say the real final boss, but in that game, you know. Just a really wonderful cast. I think one thing they did on this movie that was awesome was Noah, Koji, and Callina, who are the three leads, unbelievable actors who take it serious and are there to work everyday. Then you’ve got me and 50 Cent and Andrew Schulz and Roman, we were able to play. They let us have a lot of fun and I hope people enjoy how I approach Guile because it’s different than straight military man, I suppose.”

