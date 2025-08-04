Cody Rhodes is your new WWE Undisputed Champion.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), Rhodes hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Following the match, Brock Lesnar made his return after Cody walked to the back. Lesnar marched his way to the ring and and gave Cena an F5 as the show came to an end.

