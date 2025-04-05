John Cena is Cody Rhodes’ hero off-camera.

But that doesn’t mean they always see eye-to-eye.

During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared a story about one of these times.

“The American Nightmare” explained that one of the big talking points in their ongoing promo battle leading up to their title tilt in the main event of WrestleMania 41 is the topic of authenticity.

Apparently this is also the focus of a big disagreement the two recently had behind-the-scenes.

Allow Cody to explain.

“One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes and in front of the camera, he feels that I’m not authentic enough or as authentic as he was,” Rhodes stated. “I think at this point, I’m pretty confident in who I am and I feel like I got a proven track record.”

Rhodes continued, “The answer is, you can’t be a hack about it. Maybe it’s that, some of them don’t like you. You can’t get them all, they may not like you. When I was wrestling Kevin Owens, he has a great fan base and great equity in general. Most people cheered but there are some — you hear a wild thing every now and then. You just got to let it go, you can’t get them all.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)