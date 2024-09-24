Cody Rhodes is a top merchandise mover for WWE.

With that in mind, he’s got something cool in the works in that regard.

“The American Nightmare” surfaced on social media on Monday to tease “signing off on something really fun” that is coming to WWE Shop and Fanatics.

“Just signed off on something really fun that’s coming to WWE Shop and Fanatics,” Rhodes wrote via X. “Y’all the best!”

As noted, Cody Rhodes hit a big business-related milestone related to this in recent weeks.