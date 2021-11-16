AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has left Twitter.

Rhodes announced this past Friday during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that he was planning to leave Twitter due to negativity and sniping on the social media platform. He added that he would be taking his social media activities to Instagram.

The @CodyRhodes page on Twitter now says, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Rhodes has been active on his Instagram Stories today.

