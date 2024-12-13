The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the big show.

Ahead of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home show” this evening at 8/7c from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE has announced a new segment for the program.

From WWE.com:

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have final word before Saturday Night’s Main Event Just one day away from Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have one final word before they clash for the title.



What will the two embittered rivals say to each other?



