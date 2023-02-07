Cody Rhodes shares the story of how he tore his pec, an injury that kept The American Nightmare on the shelf for nearly six months.

Rhodes spoke about the injury, which he got working out in the gym, during his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul. Check out the story below.

Says he felt bulletproof when working out because he never sustained a significant injury in his career:

I felt bulletproof. Walked in the gym with flip-flops on. Flip-flops in the gym? Bad sign. Open cup of coffee. Little bit of this real old-timer warmup. Got on the bench and put on 295, didn’t even warm up. There’s no reason for me to ever be doing it –- I was going for it.

How he knew as soon as he lifted the weights that his pec has torn:

I just unrack it and it went right away. Just went. Hadn’t even gone down, it went like velcro. They were like, ‘Did it pop?’ It doesn’t pop. It went and I felt it. Full tear. I didn’t need to kick the weights off, they flew off.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)