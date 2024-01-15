Cody Rhodes may be one of WWE’s top superstars, but the American Nightmare has yet to finish the story.

Rhodes recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he commented on his position in the company and how he still has more work to do by winning the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row. He also mentions wanting to be the face of WWE.

The milestones keep building. We keep climbing to new levels. Now the question I keep asking myself is, ‘Who is the face of the place?’ That’s what I want. That’s another level I need to attain. Hopefully that starts at the Royal Rumble.

On X (Twitter) Cody responded to that quote from his interview and writes, “Can’t be a king without a crown though.”

While Rhodes has entered the Royal Rumble matchup there is no guarantee he’ll win due to the addition of CM Punk. The Rock returning has also made Cody’s odds of finishing the story that much more difficult.