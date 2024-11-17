Everyone has their ideas for fantasy WrestleMania booking.

When it comes to WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes encourages WWE fans to continue this trend … just know you’re going to be wrong.

During a recent Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez interview, “The American Nightmare” spoke about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eventual WWE return and how he knows he’ll be coming for him when that time comes.

While on the topic, Rhodes encouraged fans to keep the WrestleMania 41 rumors going, but be prepared to be surprised but what you’ll end up getting.

“Well, I mean, I mean this and I don’t mean this in like a smart-Alec type-way, but Rock is the director of the board. The man that is The Final Boss, Dwayne Johnson, is different from The Final Boss and his outside the box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H, is part of WWE’s record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So whether he’s in the ring or whether he’s not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41.”

Rhodes continued, “I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse, but i think what you will get will surprise you all.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)