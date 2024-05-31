WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will be taking part in the Ad Council Mental Health Campaign.

The following press release was issued this week with all of the details on the efforts, which features involvement from the NFL, NBA, MLB, WWE and many others.

Star Athletes Share Their Mental Health “Rituals,” Encouraging Fans to Prioritize Their Mental Health 11 Professional Sports Leagues and Organizations Join Forces with the “Love, Your Mind” Campaign this Mental Health Awareness Month



NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 — Today, 11 professional sports leagues and organizations teamed up with the national “Love, Your Mind” campaign to announce a comprehensive mental health partnership with the premiere of a series of public service advertisements (PSAs). The series, titled “The Rituals We Share,” features star athletes sharing their “rituals,” or steps they take, to care for their minds on and off the field – encouraging sports fans across the country to prioritize their mental health and explore free resources from LoveYourMindToday.org.



The “Love, Your Mind” campaign from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council is dedicated to encouraging a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. That message is being amplified at the culmination of this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond through the convening of sports leagues and organizations, including:



* Major League Baseball (MLB)

* Major League Soccer (MLS)

* National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)

* National Basketball Association (NBA)

* National Football League (NFL)

* National Hockey League (NHL)

* National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

* Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

* United States Tennis Association (USTA)

* Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)

* World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)



“Our country is facing a pervasive mental health crisis. We can help one another by talking about the rituals we embrace to support our mental health,” said Dr. William A. Smith, chief executive administrator at Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “So many sports fans look up to their favorite athletes, so we’re honored to partner with many of them today to share their mental health rituals and stories to normalize talking about and taking care of our minds.”



Per the Ad Council’s model, the PSAs will run nationwide in time and space donated by media outlets across TV and digital media platforms. The participating sports leagues and organizations will also extend the partnership throughout 2024 and beyond by providing social media amplification, support on their owned media channels, media partnerships and more. To learn more about their ongoing commitment to this partnership and mental health, visit LoveYourMindToday.org/Sports.



“This partnership with the best of sports is truly extraordinary because it offers a unique opportunity to reach millions of dedicated sports fans across the country,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “The sports leagues and organizations we’ve partnered with share our goal of encouraging people everywhere to make their emotional well-being just as much of a priority as their physical health.”



The series of PSAs features beloved athletes sharing the practices and routines that make up their mental health rituals, including:



* Lexie Brown of the L.A. Sparks

* Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports

* Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers

* Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers

* Madison Keys, professional tennis player

* Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

* Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays

* Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes of the WWE

* Tim O’Connell of the PRCA

* Cari Roccaro of the Chicago Red Stars

* Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids



The series was developed pro bono by creative agency Walton Isaacson and helmed by highly acclaimed director Nina Meredith of the Oscar-winning production company RadicalMedia. It builds on the “Love, Your Mind” platform originally developed by volunteer creative agencies FCB New York and FCB Chicago. The PSAs feature the hit song “Home” from U.K. duo Good Neighbours.



“We wanted to harness the power that sports have on influencing culture and move the dial on how we all perceive mental health,” said Aaron Walton, CEO and founder of Walton Isaacson. “Some routines may seem just for fun, but there’s a deeper lesson here: just as athletes leverage rituals to improve their performance, we can also lean into them to center ourselves and help us love our minds.”



This effort is the latest from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council’s ongoing “Love, Your Mind” campaign, with previous collaborations including Black Players for Change, Stephen A. Smith, Sesame Workshop and the American Farm Bureau. Since launching in October 2023, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign has driven more than 650,000 visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources. Additionally, of those who are aware of at least one of the campaign’s PSAs, 74% agree that taking care of their mental health is a top priority, compared to only 58% of those not aware.



For more information about the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.



About Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Huntsman Mental Health Institute brings together 75 years of patient care, research and education into one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers focused on mental health. Nestled in the campus of University of Utah, Huntsman Mental Health Institute serves the community with 1,600 faculty and staff in 20 locations providing inpatient and outpatient services for youth, teens, and adults as well as a comprehensive crisis care model which includes the nationally recognized SafeUT app and the 988 Crisis hotline for Utah. Our mission is to advance mental health knowledge, hope, and healing for all. Learn more at: www.huntsmanmentalhealthfoundation.org/hmhi/ and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.



About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit’s founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country’s most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council’s national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.



In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding donation from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.



To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.



Major League Baseball (MLB)

“Our country faces a mental health crisis, affecting all corners of our communities. Professional athletes are inspirational role models, especially for young fans, and as a sporting community it is our responsibility to affect change as much as we can,” said MLB Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Board Member Karin Timpone. “Major League Baseball is proud to have one of our great young players in Brandon Lowe and his wife, Madison, who together have dedicated themselves to this cause to erase the unfair stigma around mental health.”



Major League Soccer (MLS)

“Major League Soccer is honored to partner with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign alongside our fellow sports leagues and organizations,” said MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer Sola Winley. “As a former clinician and patient, I know firsthand the stigma as well as the profound benefits of prioritizing emotional wellbeing. It is a joy to see these accomplished athletes taking a leadership role and being a force for good about the importance of mental health. The ‘Love, Your Mind’ initiative is an open invitation to all who suffer in silence to step off the sidelines, win yourself back and get back in the game.”



National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)

“At NASCAR, we constantly witness the impact the human mind can have on physical performance, and we know this intersection of mental health and overall wellness applies to everyone in our community, not just those behind the wheel,” said NASCAR SVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Board Member Pete Jung. “We’re excited to team up with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign to encourage open conversations and proactive steps toward mental wellness, and we look forward to leveraging NASCAR platforms to ensure our fans and the entire racing community feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being.”



National Basketball Association (NBA)

“Through our Mind Health Program, the NBA is deeply committed to promoting overall wellness and humanizing mental health,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Board Member Tammy Henault. “It’s an honor to help drive these important conversations and to build on this effort by joining the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign alongside other professional sports leagues and organizations.”



National Football League (NFL)

“The NFL is proud to help drive the creation of this partnership for the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign, ensuring that the millions of NFL fans across the globe have access to the resources and tools needed to prioritize their mental health,” said NFL Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Executive Committee & Board Member Tim Ellis. “By leveraging the collective voice, platform and reach of the NFL family, we are committed to destigmatizing the conversation around mental health.”



National Hockey League (NHL)

“The National Hockey League is proud and honored to join forces with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign and so many of our fellow professional sports leagues and organizations on this key initiative to raise awareness, start a conversation, and erase the stigma surrounding mental health,” said NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Board Member Heidi Browning. “Our players, who so many of our young people look up to, are also human beings who, just like us, sometimes struggle with issues off the ice. Having these athletes share their ‘rituals’ and best practices to take care of their minds will undoubtedly have a major impact on allowing others to feel comfortable to do the same.”



National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

“The National Women’s Soccer League is committed to creating an environment that empowers players, staff and fans to prioritize their emotional well-being,” said NWSL Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon. “Our league is proud to join the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign, and to work together to ensure that all of our players feel supported and valued both on and off the pitch.”



Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

“The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association prides itself on integrity, innovation, excellence and teamwork,” said PRCA Chief Marketing Officer Paul Woody. “To achieve those values, it’s important to understand and support mental health and emotional well-being for all. It’s key to educate the public and our membership about mental well-being, raise awareness and reduce the stigma. Being cowboy-tough doesn’t mean you can’t ‘Love, Your Mind’.”



United States Tennis Association (USTA)

“The USTA is proud to support the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign,” said USTA Chairman of the Board and President Dr. Brian Hainline. “Mental and physical health are deeply intertwined, and our mission statement – growing tennis to inspire healthier people and communities everywhere – syncs perfectly with the importance of normalizing mental health care seeking while fostering self-love and wellness.”



Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)

“The WNBA is pleased to continue championing mental health and wellness through the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign,” said WNBA Chief Marketing Officer Phil Cook. “We recognize that mental well-being is a crucial component of overall health, and we are committed to harnessing the power of women’s basketball to facilitate authentic conversation and expand access to resources.”



World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

“As a longtime partner of the Ad Council, WWE is proud to join forces with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign alongside many of our partners at the world’s most influential leagues and organizations,” said WWE SVP Talent Relations & Head of Marketing Matt Altman.