At Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan won their respective matches to capture the brand new WWE Crown Jewel Championships.

Rhodes defeated GUNTHER in the main event, while Morgan defeated Nia Jax on the show.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the titles will remain in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Experience.

During the post-show for WWE Crown Jewel, both Rhodes and Morgan received their rings. Michael Cole noted that the rings contain 175 diamonds and 1.91 karats.

Also at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, LA Knight retained the WWE United States Championship with a win over Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat match.

There was a spot in the match that saw Andrade and Hayes fighting on the top rope. As this was happening, Knight tried to leap from the ring mat and land on the top rope. There was a botch here, as he slipped and put himself into the turnbuckle.

During the WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Big E asked Knight how his groin was feeling. He said,

“Thankfully, it was more inner-thigh that caught that. What’s crazy is, I overshot the hell out of that. You see my heel slip, bop, there it went. That stuff happens. Instead of me whining, crying, complaining about it. You know what’s going to happen? Instead of celebrating, probably for the next three or four days, I’m going to be in a ring and I’m going to be doing three to five sets of ten and hitting that thing over and over again. I’m a little hot about it when I think about it. At the same time, recovery, ended up working out. At the end of the day, still walking out with my United States Champion.”

And finally, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were involved in a brawl at WWE Crown Jewel.

Before the match could officially begin, the two men brawled around the arena with referees and producers being taken out by Owens. This all came to an end when Owens climbed into the stands and hit an elbow onto Orton through a table.

During the post-show for WWE Crown Jewel 2024, Owens said he believes he may have broken his ribs. Despite this, “KO” said he refuses to see the trainers because he doesn’t trust them.