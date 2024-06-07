Cody Rhodes will be appearing on this evening’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE issued the following press release announcing that the American Nightmare is looking to get some revenge on AJ Styles after the Phenomenal One attacked him a week ago.

Last week, AJ Styles feigned a retirement announcement in order to unleash a brutal beatdown on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that culminated in the calculated Superstar hitting the titleholder with a Styles Clash onto the unforgiving ringside floor. The American Nightmare will be looking for payback following such an egregious betrayal from The Phenomenal One. Brace yourself for the all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky with the second-to-last episode of the weekly blue brand show heading into the aforementioned international premium live event in Scotland.

Also on tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program is Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Louisville, KY.