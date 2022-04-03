One of the biggest stories from night one of WrestleMania 38 was the WWE return of former AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes, who received a hero’s welcome from the Texas crowd as he defeated Seth Rollins in one of the best-received matchups of the night.

Since news broke Rhodes has been doing a ton of media and has previously revealed that he will be appearing on tomorrow’s post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw. In a new Instagram post the American Nightmare says he is excited to be given a live WWE microphone for the first time in six years.

Thank you all – let’s live forever. Looking forward to having a live @wwe mic in my hand for the first time in over 6 years tomorrow. @usa_network.

You can see the post below.