AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter recently to comment on the one-year anniversary of becoming the promotion’s first ever TNT champion. The American Nightmare defeated Lance Archer at last year’s Double or Nothing following a tournament. He writes, “Beautiful memory – pandemic wrestling at the peak. #aew. I’m beyond excited to welcome back a full house of fans for this Sunday!”

Beautiful memory – pandemic wrestling at the peak. #aew I’m beyond excited to welcome back a full house of fans for this Sunday! https://t.co/RP3yqxShrN — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 23, 2021

Speaking of Double or Nothing…AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida shared a photo online of her training regiment ahead of her title defense against Britt Baker this Sunday. She writes, “7 days…”