Two years ago today AEW held their first empty arena Dynamite due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a show that opened with former three-time TNT champion Cody Rhodes (now signed with WWE) addressing the camera and speaking to the fans heart-to-heart regarding the world changing events.

One fan shared the promo on Twitter and praised the American Nightmare for guiding fans through a tough period in time. Rhodes himself would respond to the tweet and reflect on the day, calling it surreal.

Surreal day – the production was totally locked-down and I remember there were only 2 camera operators in the bowl, so all I saw was a red light(no crowd, no countdown, no cue, silence) – live to millions and trying to put them at ease. Felt like radio. Beautiful moment.

You can see the exchange below.