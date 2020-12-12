AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today and commented on an old photo from his time with IMPACT Wrestling back in 2016. The American Nightmare appeared at the promotion’s Bound For Glory pay per view to assist his wife Brandi Rhodes against Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis.

Rhodes explains that he only worked two days at IMPACT, then details how afterwards he committed to Ring of Honor and the Young Bucks, which would eventually lead to the formation of AEW.

I was genuinely only there 2 days as a favor to Josh M and to help my Wife get started. Nice lil’ experience. The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In…and the rest is history. My pettiness has led to greatness ha.

For clarification ADR is a nickname for former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio, who was at IMPACT during that same time period. JM is short for current play-by-play commentator Josh Matthews. Check out Rhodes’ tweet below.