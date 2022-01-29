It is publicly known that top industry superstar Cody Rhodes is currently working in AEW without a contract, with many speculating that the American Nightmare could be one of tonight’s surprise appearances in the WWE Royal Rumble. While the cameo may seem unlikely, Rhodes has taken advantage of that gossip by teasing it on social meda.

The former three-time TNT champion shared an airplane photo on his Instagram stories over the city of St. Louis, which is hosting tonight’s Royal Rumble event. The photo has since been deleted, but was up long enough for fans to screenshot it and post it online. You can see it below courtesy of @TranquiloClubYT.

Cody’s IG story just now LMAO pic.twitter.com/IfMe339Asb — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) January 29, 2022

AJ Styles recently stated in an interview that he would be very excited to see Cody Rhodes in the Rumble. You can read his full quotes here.