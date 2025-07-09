“The American Nightmare” is ready for the next chapter of his WWE career.

And it’s coming soon.

Cody Rhodes surfaced on social media this week with an interesting post on his official X account, which he posted on Tuesday evening.

“Don’t flinch,” Rhodes wrote. “Thank you all for riding with me all this time.”

Rhodes added, “Love you for it.”

From there, the 2025 WWE King of the Ring and one-half of the equation already factored into the world championship main event picture at WWE SummerSlam 2025 noted his excitement for what is coming ahead.

“Excited for what we do next,” he concluded.

With his win in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament, where he defeated Randy Orton in the finals at WWE Night Of Champions 2025, Cody Rhodes earned a world championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Currently, the Undisputed WWE Championship is held by John Cena, which sets up a WrestleMania 41 rematch for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in early-August.

The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with music star Cardi B. serving as special guest host.