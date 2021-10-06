Cody Rhodes has guaranteed that he will never turn heel in AEW.

The AEW Executive Vice President spoke with Brian Jones of PopCulture.com this week and promised two things – he will not turn heel, and he will not go back on his word to challenge for the AEW World Title. Rhodes lost to inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019 and per the stipulation, can no longer challenge for the title.

Rhodes commented on these two guarantees, adding that if AEW boss Tony Khan wanted to change things, he could.

“This will disappoint so many and maybe it won’t, maybe this will excite, but two things I can guarantee you,” Rhodes said. “And I’m not saying this to wave one hand while you’re not looking at the other. I’m telling this from the most honest standpoint, I am not going to turn heel on this company. And I would retire before I did that. Now I’m the head of the community outreach group. I have a little girl now. I’m not going to be doing heel stuff on TV.”

He continued, “I am not turning heel and I’m not going back on my word to challenge for the title. That stuff was real. It hurts. It is a large regret that that ever happened, but it did happen and I can live with it. And I got to do that dance with Chris Jericho, and I will not go back on that stipulation, me personally. If Tony wanted to change things he could. And again, you can never say never in wrestling, but I do think there’s this idea that evil corporate need would turn the stipulation around and challenge for the world title, that I can say never will happen.”

