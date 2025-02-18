“The American Nightmare” made a young fans’ dream come true on Monday night.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes competed in a post-show dark match after the Monday, February 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix went off the air from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes in one-on-one action to send the Charlotte crowd home happy, but before doing so, he made one particular fan in the crowd go home happier than ever.

Heading into the 2/17 show, Rhodes was contacted by a fan on X who wrote, “Hey Cody Rhodes we’ll be in Charlotte tonight in the front row, my little girl would love to meet you!” Rhodes promised to find the fan and deliver on this.

In the end, he did so, and actually went above-and-beyond.

Following his post-show dark match victory over Hayes, Rhodes found the young girl in the crowd inside the Spectrum Center. The fan, holding a sign that read, “Cody, will you sign my sign!?”, was brought into the ring and hoisted onto the shoulder of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody would go on to respond to the initial aforementioned post on X from the fan, sharing a photo of the cool post-show moment from the 2/17 red brand show.