Michelle Runnels, also known as Cody Rhodes’ mother, recently spoke out about John Cena’s betrayal of her son at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge” podcast, Michelle expressed her shock at Cena’s actions, admitting that she never expected him to turn on Cody.

While she referred to Cena as a “friend of Cody’s,” she made it clear that she didn’t consider him a family friend and even called him an “assh*le” for his betrayal. She said,

“I was just shocked. Completely shocked. I would have never, never thought that was going to happen. I mean, he was a friend of Cody’s, and, of course, Dusty knew him, but I wouldn’t call him a family friend.”

She added, “I would say, ‘John, you should be ashamed of yourself. You had a beautiful career. Everybody loved you and now you’re just an assh*le.'”

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media over the weekend to reveal that he and his wife enjoyed a dinner with Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton.

Seth Rollins has previously stated that he’s planning to retire from the ring at the age of 45, which would mean he’ll be calling it a career in about six years.

During a recent interview with WFAN, Rollins revealed that he’d like to continue in a behind-the-scenes role in WWE rather than remaining on camera for commentary or a similar role. He said,

“No, not so much. I think I’m more of a behind the scenes guy when it’s time to finish up. I’d like to be on the other side of it. I don’t want to be a character in front of it, anymore. Once I’m done in the ring, let me go back and help the business, help the young guys and girls, something like that. Maybe something in the creative department, we’ll see.”