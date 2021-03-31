AEW superstar and former two-time TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently held a Q&A on his Twitter account and answered a number of pro-wrestling related questions, including what his favorite matches are, his time in ROH, and who in AEW he believes is underrated. Highlights are below.

What he learned during his time in ROH:

The pros were the freedom to paint and the great people in the locker room/office. Joe/Gary/Bird, so many. The more functional knowledge I gained was time management, an excellent meet/greet system, and what to do and not do if you really want a balanced card. Great experience!

Who in AEW is underrated:

Reynolds – I like people that work harder once they get the check. There’s a lot of people we have like that, it’s a continued “glow up”. Jungle, Ricky, Bryce, 10, Velvet, Ogogo is really coming along, Brock, Hook, there’s a ton ha. It’s a winners environment.

One of the hardest lessons in wrestling he’s learned:

Don’t believe your spot on the card. I was like 23 when I started doing my first main events on live events…and I became a little a$$hole. It’s a natural phase, but the sooner you realize not to be content or satisfied and that the fans come first, the better off you are.

His personal favorite matches:

That changes a lot, but today…Probably ALL IN – never heard a building that loud, and to me…noise is the job. I liked the original Darby match as well, also Kenny from Supercard, Legacy V DX, big spot in my heart for the Shaq encounter. My true favorite has yet to happen.

Check out all his answers below.

The pros were the freedom to paint and the great people in the locker room/office. Joe/Gary/Bird, so many. The more functional knowledge I gained was time management, an excellent meet/greet system, and what to do and not do if you really want a balanced card. Great experience! https://t.co/FwVSnnbkVx — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021

Reynolds – I like people that work harder once they get the check. There’s a lot of people we have like that, it’s a continued “glow up”. Jungle, Ricky, Bryce, 10, Velvet, Ogogo is really coming along, Brock, Hook, there’s a ton ha. It’s a winners environment. https://t.co/RBdhX66Eh8 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021

Don’t believe your spot on the card. I was like 23 when I started doing my first main events on live events…and I became a little a$$hole. It’s a natural phase, but the sooner you realize not to be content or satisfied and that the fans come first, the better off you are. https://t.co/HbYXfzrVdw — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021