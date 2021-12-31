AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FITE in Focus about his favorite pay per views that the promotion has put on since their inception in 2019. Check it out below to see which shows the American Nightmare mentioned.

Names Double or Nothing 2019 and ALL OUT 2021 as his two favorite PPVs that AEW has put on:

“I actually think it’s probably a really good sign that my favorite two PPVs, one of them I wasn’t on and that’s most recently All Out where Bryan Danielson joined us, Adam Cole joined us. That PPV and then of course, the one you mentioned, the original Double or Nothing. I know which PPV in my mind maybe I thought was softest.”

How Double or Nothing had an unmatched energy from the crowd and performers:

“I’ve never thought a PPV we put out was weak by any means, especially bell to bell, but the original Double or Nothing that was a feeling like no other in that energy and what this was and what it could be in its constant evolution sense.”

How strong the bell to bell action was at ALL OUT:

“And then to have three years later, All Out where big free agents, not just surprises but the bell to bell content of that show was significant and I think something for everybody.”

