Cody Rhodes has his eyes on a major WrestleMania 42 showdown, and it’s not just his own.

While making the media rounds to promote WWE’s biggest event of the year, the Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning, where he was asked which match he’s most excited to watch as a fan.

Rhodes didn’t hesitate to highlight the clash between Gunther and Seth Rollins, pointing to its more traditional, hard-hitting appeal.

“There’s always a little bit of that split between the sports entertainment and the wrestling. The sports and the entertainment,” Rhodes said.

He continued by emphasizing his appreciation for the more classic in-ring style.

“And the one that’s old-school sports style that I really like, just good, old-fashioned wrestling: Gunther vs. Seth Rollins. I’m all about that. That’s a wrestlers’ wrestling match.”

The highly anticipated Gunther vs. Rollins bout is scheduled for night one of WrestleMania 42 this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will be front and center in the night’s main event, where he defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against longtime rival Randy Orton.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.