Cody Rhodes recently named some of the strongest wrestlers he has ever shared the ring with, including several WWE legends, as well as current WWE and AEW stars.

During an appearance on the Double Coverage Podcast, Rhodes discussed the incredible strength of Mark Henry, pointing to his accomplishments in weightlifting and strongman competitions. He also recalled a memorable encounter with Big Show that briefly left him unconscious.

“Mark (Henry) is going to be on there,” Rhodes said. “We mentioned Big Show earlier. Big Show got upset with me one night and he hit me on the chin and it was maybe the only time I ever went out and I came back quick. He also shoved me. Big Show had reserve strength. Those two for sure.”

Rhodes went on to highlight several other powerhouse performers, including Big E, Claudio Castagnoli, John Cena and Bron Breakker. He specifically praised Big E’s remarkable strength in the gym while suggesting Breakker belongs in the same category as some of the strongest wrestlers of previous generations.

“Big E was breaking records at every gym across the country when he’d go in,” Rhodes continued. “Big E was an anomaly, unbelievable. Cesaro, unbelievable strength. Obviously, Cena’s up there in the strength category. I think Bron Breakker is like that now.”

Another name Rhodes brought up was Brock Lesnar, although his comments focused on something beyond the former WWE Champion’s imposing physique.

According to Rhodes, what made Lesnar particularly intimidating wasn’t simply his size or strength, but the incredible speed he possessed for someone of his stature.

“It wasn’t the fact that this giant hulking fearsome looking individual (Brock Lesnar) was coming after you,” Rhodes explained. “It was how fast he was. His speed was genuinely, it’s terrifying from a performative standpoint.”

In terms of overall athleticism, Cody Rhodes pointed to Bianca Belair being ‘maybe WWE’s greatest athlete ever’.

Also during the interview, Cody Rhodes admitted stealing a lot of his WWE character from a WWE legend, and also discussed Cody Rhodes revealed why he was afraid to ask Triple H for time off from WWE to film movies.