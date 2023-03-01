Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes recently guest appeared on The AJ Awesome Show. During it, he was asked about potential opponents coming out of WrestleMania.

“If I was to be so, A, on my game, in the right spot at the right time, lightning striking, legit lightning in a bottle to be able to be the one guy who has beat Roman (Reigns) because you gotta remember, Daniel Bryan and Edge couldn’t beat Roman at the same time, Kevin Owens unable to do it, Sami Zayn, so, so close. Drew (McIntyre). Drew was almost closer than Sami was. If I was to be so lucky as the one to beat him — I don’t wanna look past him but for the purpose of your question… There’s three (people I’d like to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against). We talked about one guy already so we won’t even mention him but, two come to mind. One is (Johnny) Gargano and that is because when I was with my former company, I always remembered kind of going head-to-head with him on Wednesdays and when I say that, out of respect, you had to oppose him with something strong because he delivers and he’s a wrestler’s wrestler and I don’t even know what that means but he’s someone that we never had to have that single and I’d love to have that with him just to see where I’m at, see where he’s at, very curious, different styles. So that’s one, the other one is Edge, and I’ve told some people that before. I don’t think I’ve told Edge that because I don’t want it to seem adversarial or confrontational but, I don’t know how much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than, you know, every locker room combined for some reason but, when I was on SmackDown, I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader. Led by example, would be able to pull you aside for a note here and there but wasn’t overbearing, but he looked at me as a child, a kid and those people that look at you as a kid, you wanna one day stand opposed and let them know you’re not a kid anymore and lately, we’ve been on the right side of things, you know, for example with The Judgment Day and stuff but he’s still one I’d just love to test it out, shake his hand and find out who’s better at the actual wrestling thing that we do. I mean, Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer. He’s the real deal and he’s in that lofty air that very few are in and while he’s here, again, he could be here forever but while he’s here, I’d like to get that one.”