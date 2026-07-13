Cody Rhodes has revealed which member of The Bloodline he believes has the best entrance theme in the family’s storied wrestling history.

Speaking with E! News (see video below), Rhodes was asked to rank the entrance music associated with members of The Bloodline. While discussing the topic, the former Undisputed WWE Champion also admitted that if he were ever to turn heel, he would retire his current entrance theme, “Kingdom.”

Rhodes singled out Jey Uso as his top choice, while also praising Roman Reigns’ theme for the way it resonates with fans.

“I think probably easily Jey, but then Roman’s hits in a really… I think the adult fan, he checks every box. It hits in this big, epic, orchestral way, and I think there’s a secret.”

He continued by comparing Reigns’ music to his former Shield entrance theme, explaining why it has such a powerful impact.

“The song is like The Shield song. I think. I don’t know the deets on it, but I do know that when it hits, it hits in you as well. Whereas Jey is more, ‘we’re all having a good time.’”

Rhodes also reflected on several of WWE’s most iconic entrance themes, pointing to Randy Orton and CM Punk as examples of music that immediately changes the atmosphere in an arena.

“There’s certain musics that when they hit, Randy’s, Punk’s, you get a sense of like, deep water here. I like Kingdom. I’ll say this though. I spend about 40 minutes if I’m closing the show, doing the rounds at the end. I’ll spend as long as I possibly can out there. They don’t have to play Kingdom over and over again, especially when the cameras are off. We could play anything. We could play licensed music. I do love Kingdom, though. If I ever went bad, no Kingdom.”