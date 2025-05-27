Cody Rhodes is stepping into the podcasting world.

Just over a month after revealing plans for the project, Rhodes’ new podcast titled What Do You Wanna Talk About? is officially set to premiere this Wednesday, May 26. Fans will be able to tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and WWE’s official YouTube channel.

The premiere episode will feature a special guest — Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes.

What do you wanna talk about? 👀@CodyRhodes has an all-new podcast premiering this Wednesday with very special guest @TheBrandiRhodes!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and @WWE's @YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/k16rSH3CxA

— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2025