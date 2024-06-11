Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of NXT on USA. WWE confirmed the news on this evening’s Raw.

-Ricochet got sent to the hospital on this evening’s WWE Raw by Bron Breakker. This is most likely Ricochet being written out in storyline as he is expected to be done with WWE, with AEW his most likely landing option.

-Another QR code teasing Uncle Howdy aired on tonight’s Raw.

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown one night before Clash at the Castle has gotten more interesting.

WWE announced tonight that Kevin Owens will clash one-on-one with Solo Sikoa, a match that was setup after the Prizefighter interrupted the new Tribal Chief’s ceremony a week ago.

Then, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will appear one night before the two men face off at Clash at the Castle for the American Nightmare’s title.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Nia Jax vs. Michin

-Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

-Grayson Waller Effect with #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano

-Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles to appear