Cody Rhodes has high praise for one of WWE’s most successful crossover stars.

And he’s hoping to see him back in the mix sooner rather than later.

During a recent interview with NBC Chicago, Cody Rhodes spoke about Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny and his impressive run in WWE, making it clear he views him in a class of his own.

Rhodes didn’t hold back when discussing where Bad Bunny ranks among celebrity performers who have stepped into the squared circle over the years.

“I would say Bad Bunny is also — I hope I don’t offend anybody — the best celebrity wrestler WWE ever had,” Rhodes said. “If you ever want to know what WWE, an event is like, Puerto Rico, him versus Damian Priest, it’s one of the greatest entrances in all of sports, and he had a huge part in WWE coming there.”

Rhodes continued, “So as WWE looks to make its way back around the globe and hopefully Puerto Rico is definitely a spot we go to because it has a really rich wrestling history. I hope he’s part of it again because he’s no longer a celebrity wrestler. He’s just a wrestler, and a really good one.”

That’s high praise.

Rhodes specifically pointed to Bad Bunny’s match against Damian Priest in Puerto Rico as a defining moment, emphasizing both the atmosphere and the cultural impact of the event.

With WWE continuing its global expansion, Rhodes made it clear he’d welcome Bad Bunny back with open arms—and in his eyes, he wouldn’t just be a special attraction anymore, but a legitimate member of the roster.