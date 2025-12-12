Paul Heyman’s influence continues to stretch far beyond what fans see on TV.

And two major names just shined a spotlight on why he’s so revered.

Cody Rhodes once famously dubbed Heyman a “super-genius,” and during a recent episode of What Do You Want To Talk About?, Rhodes went deeper on what that label really means.

According to Rhodes, Heyman’s brilliance lives in the shadows, specifically in his quiet corner of Gorilla.

“What (fans) will never see, he sits in the corner of Gorilla position. He has his own little spot. We call them super-geniuses. Like Scorsese in the film world. He’s a super genius. These are the things people don’t know.”

Rhodes added that Heyman’s approach to segment prep is unlike anyone else’s.

“When you talk about your segment for the night. ‘I feel like I should be smart for this. I should empty the pockets for this. I feel there is more.’ He doesn’t go with wrestling parallels. He’s not going to show you a clip of Jake Roberts or Rick Rude. He could, but what he does is ‘Check out this Gary Oldman clip. Check out Billy Bob Thornton.’ Those are where he likes to go.”

Heyman inspires through film, not recycled wrestling tapes.

Rhodes’ guest on the episode, Timothée Chalamet, echoed that praise and offered his own slice of appreciation for The Wiseman.

“I love Paul Heyman. I like that he’s on all the broadcasts. He brings such a, I want to say a level of authenticity, he just seems like the real.”

Chalamet also singled out Heyman’s iconic ECW One Night Stand 2005 promo, where Heyman tore into stars like JBL, Edge (Adam Copeland), Eric Bischoff and others, as one of the moments that cemented his fandom.

Another reminder that Heyman’s legacy remains as magnetic behind the curtain as it is in front of a microphone.

Watch the complete episode of What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes and special guest Timothée Chalamet via the YouTube player embedded below.

