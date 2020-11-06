AEW superstar, Executive VP, and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Bleacher Report to hype tomorrow’s Full Gear pay per view, where The American Nightmare predicts that this will be the show that defines the promotion. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks that Full Gear will be the PPV that defines AEW:

I think this could end up being the PPV that defines us. The Bucks vs. FTR is a match that has been building for many years. Page and Omega are two of the best bell-to-bell wrestlers ever. You have Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston. You have John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy for that meta-loving fan. I think everyone has the intention of stealing the show.

How pro-wrestling provides a payoff that boxing and MMA cannot: