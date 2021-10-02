During his interview with My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes spoke highly of the match between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam. Here’s what he had to say:

Right when they started, I was in go position and Kenny being as good as he is and Bryan being as good as he is, and the dream match – you know it’s a dream match when you don’t have to say dream match that often. The marketing was all there, but it wasn’t forced on anyone because it truly was – the truth didn’t need weight. But I was saying this would be the quickest 30 minutes that ever goes by because the fans were so connected to each of them, they didn’t have to do a lot and then they didn’t get lazy with it. They didn’t just leave a lot of meat on the bone. They really put it out there. If you look at pictures of Bryan after that match, look at this chest. That’s who he is. We got that and got to see him with Kenny Omega. It definitely gave us something special but left enough meat on the bone that hopefully you’ll see a lot of those.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.