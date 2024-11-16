– Karrion Kross was asked by a fan on X this week if he would consider Alexa Bliss for a spot in The Final Testament if she were to side with them in their ongoing rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks, where she has ties dating back to her association with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Kross wrote, “I would happily welcome her. Nothing but respect.”

I would happily welcome her. Nothing but respect. — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) November 16, 2024

– Mustafa Ali announced the launch of his Chicago Wrestling Center facility on Saturday. The former WWE and TNA Wrestling star surfaced on social media with a statement and a video touring the new state-of-the-art facility.

It has arrived.



Introducing the Chicago Wrestling Center. The place to become a professional wrestler.



Classes start Jan 2025. Limited spots available. For more information, visit https://chicagowrestlingcenter.com and @ChiWrestlingCtr

It has arrived. Introducing the Chicago Wrestling Center. The place to become a professional wrestler. Classes start Jan 2025. Limited spots available. For more information, visit https://t.co/v83aDKLofl@ChiWrestlingCtr pic.twitter.com/7c40Taiov0 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) November 16, 2024

– As advertised, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning. “The American Nightmare” served as the guest picker. Check out some photos and video footage of the WWE Superstar’s appearance on the popular sports program below.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.

It's game day! 🏈 Get your WWE Legacy Title Belts here ⤵️https://t.co/RalKYs9hGT https://t.co/INxHWHZqnM — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2024

It’s the bark for me 😂 WWE champion @CodyRhodes caught up with @jess_sims before his game picks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/11DxBTJlvo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2024