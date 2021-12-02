AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and declared that his future is with AEW, at least for now.

Rhodes said he’s very optimistic about the future. He was asked where he sees himself down the line.

“As of now, my future is with AEW,” he said. “AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Cody and AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes welcomed their first child back in the spring, a daughter named Liberty. Cody said he’s eager to add a new chapter to his career as Liberty’s dad, and said his goal is to wrestle for his daughter.

“Being a parent, it’s changed my perspective,” Cody said. “My goal is to wrestle for this little girl. I don’t even know if we’ll have her watch wrestling when she’s so young, but there is a picture of my father and sister, and he’s bleeding but she’s giving him a kiss on his forehead. To me, that’s a reminder of why we do this. I’m doing this to take care of my daughter, and I want her to be proud.”

