Cody Rhodes discusses his current relationship with Jey Uso.

The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey have been aligned over the past couple of months, which included a short run as tag team champions. However, the duo used to be at odds when Jey was still lackey of Roman Reigns in the Bloodline. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes spoke about Jey being a great teammate, then joked he needs to ask him what inning they are in of Reigns’ epic title run.

Jey has been a superb teammate. I need to ask him what inning we are in.

In recent weeks, Rhodes has been feuding with Damian Priest, and he beat the powerhouse in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel. “The American Nightmare” praised the Judgment Day member’s in-ring skills and called him a rare breed.

With big men, it’s always their ability–or lack of–to ‘do both.’ He has the height and reach and power, but he is also deadly quick. A rare breed. Don’t like him, but certainly respect him and his continued gains.

