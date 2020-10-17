AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes spoke about world champion Jon Moxley working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. See what he had to say below.

You can’t put a saddle on a mustang. People need this. They wanna experience other worlds and no contract in AEW is a blanket contract. Everybody can go different places, the bridges are down, the doors are open. It makes for a — I know the classic saying in wrestling is, ‘Perception is reality’ but in 2020, 2021, it kinda feels more like reality is reality because we can see so many more wrestlers, just via social media and just these different platforms so, you can’t just say you’re the best anymore, you have to get out there… I love when Jon makes the move out there and does something like that. He always represents AEW really highly because he always represents himself really highly so that was a cool thing and I think you’ll see that as long as AEW is around. I can never see the doors closing or the bridges going up. It’s just not the type of culture Tony’s helped create and not the type of place we work.

Check out the full episode here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)